Cheerleader Philadelphia, PA indie pop band
Cheerleader
Cheerleader Biography (Wikipedia)
Cheerleader is an American indie pop band from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Formed in 2012, the band signed in 2013 to Bright Antenna Records and have so far released a 7" single, Perfect Vision/Waiting Waiting, in the United Kingdom, the On Your Side EP in the United States and an LP, The Sunshine of Your Youth, released May 19th, 2015.
Cheerleader Tracks
On Your Side
