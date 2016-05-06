Timothy BrownUK horn player
Timothy Brown
Allegro from Sinfonia in G major 'Sinfonia da caccia' for 4 horns & strings
Leopold Mozart
Horn Quintet in E flat major, K 407 (1st mvt)
Academy of St Martin in the Fields, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart & Timothy Brown
Past BBC Events
Proms 1997: Prom 37
Royal Albert Hall
1997-08-16T02:04:51
16
Aug
1997
Proms 1997: Prom 37
Proms 1995: Prom 42
Royal Albert Hall
1995-08-23T02:04:51
23
Aug
1995
Proms 1995: Prom 42
Proms 1983: Prom 21
Royal Albert Hall
1983-08-12T02:04:51
12
Aug
1983
Proms 1983: Prom 21
