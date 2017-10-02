The Shirehorses are a spoof band comprising two BBC Radio DJs from Manchester, Mark Radcliffe and Marc Riley, known collectively as Mark and Lard.

As part of their BBC Radio 1 shows, the pair produced pastiches of chart songs, such as "You're Gormless", a parody of Babybird's "You're Gorgeous", "Lardy Boy", a parody of Placebo's "Nancy Boy", and "Why Is It Always Dairylea", spoofing Travis's "Why Does It Always Rain on Me?", using the band names 'Baby Bloke', 'Gazebo' and 'Dave Lee Travisty' respectively. When they rewrote The Seahorses' "Love Is the Law" as "(Now) I Know (Where I'm Going) Our Kid", they chose the stage-name Shirehorses, which they then retained for future recordings and performances. Other parodies include "I Want a Roll with It" (spoofing "Roll with It" by Oasis), "Feel Like Shite" ("Alright" by Supergrass), and "Country Spouse" ("Country House" by Blur).

The band toured extensively, playing many small, university gigs to exploit their popularity with students. However, they also performed at larger venues, supporting Blur on a 1997 UK tour, taking in several stadia, and appearing at Glastonbury Festival in 1997.