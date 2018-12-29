Jeremy William Fredric Smith (born 18th June 1990), better known as Jeremy Irvine, is an English actor who made his film debut in the epic war film War Horse (2011). In 2012, he portrayed Philip "Pip" Pirrip in the film adaptation of Great Expectations.

Irvine earned a reputation as a method actor after he went for two months without food, losing around two stone (13 kg), and performed his own torture scene stunts in The Railway Man (2013). He has since starred in The Woman in Black: Angel of Death (2015), and portrayed Daniel Grigori in the direct-to-video film adaptation of the young adult novel Fallen (2016).