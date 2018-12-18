Gerry Cinnamon
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/f5bbb328-6990-45ff-bb42-0dcb97d47ddf
Gerry Cinnamon Tracks
Sort by
Belter
Gerry Cinnamon
Belter
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Belter
Last played on
What Have You Done
Gerry Cinnamon
What Have You Done
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
What Have You Done
Last played on
Fortune Favours The Bold
Gerry Cinnamon
Fortune Favours The Bold
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Fortune Favours The Bold
Last played on
Sometimes
Gerry Cinnamon
Sometimes
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sometimes
Last played on
Jerry Cinnamon - Belter
Gerry Cinnamon
Jerry Cinnamon - Belter
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Jerry Cinnamon - Belter
Last played on
Belter Live From TRNSMT 2018
Gerry Cinnamon
Belter Live From TRNSMT 2018
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Upcoming Events
7
Mar
2019
Gerry Cinnamon
Ulster Hall, Belfast, UK
22
Mar
2019
Gerry Cinnamon
O2 Academy Newcastle, Newcastle Upon Tyne, UK
23
Mar
2019
Gerry Cinnamon
Liverpool Uni Mountford Hall, Liverpool, UK
24
Mar
2019
Gerry Cinnamon
O2 Academy Leeds, Leeds, UK
26
Mar
2019
Gerry Cinnamon
O2 Academy Oxford, Oxford, UK
Back to artist