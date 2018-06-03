HungerUS 60s psychedelic rock
Hunger
Hunger Biography
Hunger! (the name sometimes given as just Hunger) was a band in the psychedelic rock music scene that flourished on the Sunset Strip in Los Angeles in the 1960s.
The band formed in Portland, Oregon, and later moved to Los Angeles, where they gained a following after opening for groups such as The Doors. They released one album, Strictly from Hunger!, in 1968 (reworked and reissued in 1969) and broke up soon after.
Hunger Tracks
No Shame
Hunger
No Shame
No Shame
