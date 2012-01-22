Cecil Sharp Project
Cecil Sharp Project
The Cecil Sharp Project was a multi-artist, residential commission to create new material based on the life and collections of the founding father of the English Folk Revival Cecil Sharp.
The residential took place in March 2011, immediately followed by concerts in Shrewsbury and London, with the artists also performing the results of the project at the Shrewsbury Folk Festival in August 2011.
The project was a joint commission between Shrewsbury Folk Festival and EFDSS, the overall management of the project was the responsibility of Shrewsbury Folk Festival and was directed by Neil Pearson and Alan Surtees.
Dear Kimber
Cecil Sharp Project
Dear Kimber
Dear Kimber
Meadows of Dan
Cecil Sharp Project
Meadows of Dan
Meadows of Dan
Mother England
Cecil Sharp Project
Mother England
Mother England
Ghost of Songs
Cecil Sharp Project
Ghost of Songs
Ghost of Songs
Beautiful Maud
Cecil Sharp Project
Beautiful Maud
Beautiful Maud
Trad. arr. CSP: Cecil's Greatest Hits
Cecil Sharp Project
Trad. arr. CSP: Cecil's Greatest Hits
Trad. arr. CSP: Cecil's Greatest Hits
Trad/Cutting/Reid: Jeff Sturgeon's – I like You, You're Common – When Lenny Met Andy Met P
Cecil Sharp Project
Trad/Cutting/Reid: Jeff Sturgeon's – I like You, You're Common – When Lenny Met Andy Met P
Aunt Maria
Cecil Sharp Project
Aunt Maria
Aunt Maria
The CooCoo Bird
Cecil Sharp Project
The CooCoo Bird
The CooCoo Bird
Earl Brand
Cecil Sharp Project
Earl Brand
Earl Brand
Mining For Songs
Cecil Sharp Project
Mining For Songs
Mining For Songs
Black Mountain Lullaby
Cecil Sharp Project
Black Mountain Lullaby
Black Mountain Lullaby
Barbara Allen (traditional tune that Sharp collected)
Cecil Sharp Project
Barbara Allen (traditional tune that Sharp collected)
