The Cecil Sharp Project was a multi-artist, residential commission to create new material based on the life and collections of the founding father of the English Folk Revival Cecil Sharp.

The residential took place in March 2011, immediately followed by concerts in Shrewsbury and London, with the artists also performing the results of the project at the Shrewsbury Folk Festival in August 2011.

The project was a joint commission between Shrewsbury Folk Festival and EFDSS, the overall management of the project was the responsibility of Shrewsbury Folk Festival and was directed by Neil Pearson and Alan Surtees.