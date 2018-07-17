Ill-Esha
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/f5ae3e52-9cad-4818-94c4-f72bac602dc4
Ill-Esha Biography (Wikipedia)
ill-esha (pronounced ill-EE-sha) is a Canadian electronic music artist, producer, singer, and DJ known for her work in the bass music world, as well as her unique style of singing and DJing simultaneously.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Ill-Esha Tracks
Sort by
Dusk Till Dawn
Ill-Esha
Dusk Till Dawn
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Dusk Till Dawn
Last played on
The Mirror (Nightwave UKG Remix)
Ill-Esha
The Mirror (Nightwave UKG Remix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Mirror (Nightwave UKG Remix)
Last played on
Pretty Banger
Ill-Esha
Pretty Banger
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Pretty Banger
Last played on
Sullen Sultry (Knowa Knowone Remix)
Ill-Esha
Sullen Sultry (Knowa Knowone Remix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sullen Sultry (Knowa Knowone Remix)
Last played on
Ill-Esha Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist