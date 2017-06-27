Jeffrey RyanCanadian composer. Born 1962
Jeffrey Ryan (born 1962) is a Canadian composer. His compositional style ranges from opera, art song, and choral music to chamber ensemble and orchestral works. Ryan has been commissioned by the Cleveland Orchestra, the Windsor Symphony, Esprit Orchestra, Tapestry New Opera Works, the Arditti Quartet, and Elektra Women's Choir. Repeat performances have been presented by such ensembles as the Montreal Symphony Orchestra (Orchestre symphonique de Montréal), the Winnipeg Symphony Orchestra, the Thunder Bay Symphony Orchestra, the Victoria Symphony, the Canadian Chamber Choir, the Florida Orchestra, and the South Dakota Symphony Orchestra, as well as numerous art song teams and chamber ensembles.
