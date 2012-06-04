Winnie the Pooh is a fictional teddy bear and the title character from the Disney media franchise based on A. A. Milne's Winnie-the-Pooh (1926) and The House at Pooh Corner (1928). Pooh is one of the most popular Disney characters and was included in TV Guide's list of the 50 greatest cartoon characters of all time in 2002 and also has his own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Disney's Pooh was originally voiced by Sterling Holloway (1966–1977) in three featurettes that were later used as segments in The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh (1977). Hal Smith (1980–1987) took over for the 1981 short Winnie the Pooh Discovers the Seasons, and would maintain the role until Jim Cummings (1988–present) began voicing Pooh in the animated series The New Adventures of Winnie the Pooh (1988–1991). Cummings continues to voice Pooh (as well as Tigger) to this day.