Homer & JethroFormed 1936. Disbanded 1971
Homer & Jethro
1936
Homer & Jethro Biography (Wikipedia)
Homer and Jethro were the stage names of American country music duo Henry D. "Homer" Haynes (1920–1971) and Kenneth C. "Jethro" Burns (1920–1989), popular from the 1940s through the 1960s on radio and television for their satirical versions of popular songs. Known as the Thinking Man's Hillbillies, they received a Grammy in 1959 and are members of the Country Music Hall of Fame.
Homer & Jethro Tracks
How Much is That Hound Dog in the Window
Homer & Jethro
Homer & Jethro
How Much is That Hound Dog in the Window
How Much is That Hound Dog in the Window
How Much Is that Hound Dog?
Homer & Jethro
How Much Is that Hound Dog?
Baby It's Cold Outside
Homer & Jethro
Baby It's Cold Outside
Baby It's Cold Outside
El Paso
Homer & Jethro
El Paso
El Paso
Don't sing along
Homer & Jethro
Don't sing along
Don't sing along
Battle of Kookamonga
Homer & Jethro
Battle of Kookamonga
Battle of Kookamonga
She Loves You
Homer & Jethro
She Loves You
She Loves You
