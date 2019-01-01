Win StrackeBorn 20 February 1908. Died 29 June 1991
Win Stracke
1908-02-20
Win Stracke Biography (Wikipedia)
Winfred "Win" J. Stracke (February 20, 1908 – June 29, 1991) was an American folk musician and co-founder of the Old Town School of Folk Music in Chicago, Illinois. Stracke was a Chicago fixture in music, theater, and television in the 1940s and was known for his booming bass voice. Nationally he was known as "Uncle Win" to viewers of his syndicated children's television show on NBC until it was canceled in the wake of the 1950s blacklist.
Win Stracke Tracks
