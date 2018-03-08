Tullio De Piscopo (born 24 February 1946 in Naples, Italy) is an Italian drummer, percussionist and singer.

De Piscopo was born in Naples. His father was an orchestra percussionist. In 1969 he moved to Turin and two years later he moved to Milan, where he joined the Franco Cerri quintet. He later began a successful career as session drummer, playing with many international artists, including Gerry Mulligan, Chet Baker, Stéphane Grappelli, Massimo Urbani, Gil Evans, Slide Hampton, Don Costa, Tony Scott, Ástor Piazzolla, Aldemaro Romero, Gato Barbieri, Eumir Deodato, Mina, Lucio Dalla, Fabrizio De André, Pino Daniele, Manu Chao and others.

Between the 1970s and 1980s, De Piscopo played on several occasions with bassist-arranger Pino Presti, with whom he established one of the top rhythm sessions in the Italian music scene. In 1974 and 1975, he was a member of New Trolls Atomic System.

De Piscopo releases his firs solo album, Suonando La Batteria Moderna, in 1974. One of hi most successful songs is "Andamento lento", which won Festivalbar in 1988. His 1983 single, "Stop Bajon (Primavera)" reached No. 58 in the UK Singles Chart in March 1987. His 1985 song "Radio Africa" was a collaboration with Guinean singer Mory Kanté.