Flatbush Zombies (stylized Flatbush ZOMBiES)are an American hip hop group from the Flatbush section of Brooklyn, New York City, formed in 2010. The group is composed of rappers Meechy Darko, Zombie Juice and Erick Arc Elliott, with Elliott also serving as their regular record producer. The trio are part of the East Coast hip hop movement known as "Beast Coast", which also consists of fellow Brooklyn-based rap groups The Underachievers and Pro Era.

Flatbush Zombies have collaborated with various artists, including RZA, ASAP Mob, Z-Breezy, Jim Jones, Juicy J, Danny Brown, Action Bronson, Mr. Muthafuckin eXquire, and Anthony Flammia among others. They have performed at music festivals such as The Hudson Project, JMBLYA, Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, Pemberton Music Festival, Afropunk Festival, Olly Mac Sesh, Paid Dues, North Coast Music Festival, SXSW, Roskilde, Rolling Loud in Miami, and Wireless in London. Most recently, they have performed at Camp Flog Gnaw in Los Angeles and a wrestling themed rap battle with Denzel Curry. The group has grown in popularity through two mixtapes and several music videos, leading to their debut studio album, 3001: A Laced Odyssey, in 2016.