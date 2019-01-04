Nancy WilsonJazz/blues/soul singer. Born 20 February 1937. Died 13 December 2018
Nancy Wilson
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p05frqqt.jpg
1937-02-20
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/f597eafc-4dc5-4bc4-a019-a5035a3c8502
Nancy Wilson Biography (Wikipedia)
Nancy Sue Wilson (February 20, 1937 – December 13, 2018) was an American singer whose career spanned over five decades, from the mid–1950s until her retirement in the early–2010s. She was notable for her single "(You Don't Know) How Glad I Am" and her version of the standard "Guess Who I Saw Today". Wilson recorded more than 70 albums and won three Grammy Awards for her work. During her performing career Wilson was labeled a singer of blues, jazz, R&B, pop, and soul, a "consummate actress", and "the complete entertainer". The title she preferred, however, was "song stylist". She received many nicknames including "Sweet Nancy", "The Baby", "Fancy Miss Nancy" and "The Girl With the Honey-Coated Voice".
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Nancy Wilson Performances & Interviews
Nancy Wilson Tracks
Sort by
The End of Our Love
Nancy Wilson
The End of Our Love
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05frqqt.jpglink
The End of Our Love
Last played on
How Glad I Am
Nancy Wilson
How Glad I Am
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05frqqt.jpglink
How Glad I Am
Last played on
I Stayed Too Long At The Fair
Nancy Wilson
I Stayed Too Long At The Fair
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05frqqt.jpglink
I Stayed Too Long At The Fair
Last played on
(You Don't Know) How Glad I Am
Nancy Wilson
(You Don't Know) How Glad I Am
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05frqqt.jpglink
(You Don't Know) How Glad I Am
Last played on
What Are You Doing New Year's Eve?
Nancy Wilson
What Are You Doing New Year's Eve?
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05frqqt.jpglink
What Are You Doing New Year's Eve?
Last played on
A Sleeping Bee
Nancy Wilson
A Sleeping Bee
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05frqqt.jpglink
A Sleeping Bee
Last played on
The Christmas Waltz
Nancy Wilson
The Christmas Waltz
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05frqqt.jpglink
The Christmas Waltz
Last played on
Carol Of The Bells
Nancy Wilson
Carol Of The Bells
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05frqqt.jpglink
Carol Of The Bells
Last played on
Peace of Mind
Nancy Wilson
Peace of Mind
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05frqqt.jpglink
Peace of Mind
Last played on
Happy Talk
Nancy Wilson
Happy Talk
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05frqqt.jpglink
Happy Talk
Last played on
That's What I Want for Christmas
Nancy Wilson
That's What I Want for Christmas
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05frqqt.jpglink
That's What I Want for Christmas
Last played on
You'll See
Nancy Wilson
You'll See
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05frqqt.jpglink
You'll See
Last played on
I'll Be Seeing You
Nancy Wilson
I'll Be Seeing You
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05frqqt.jpglink
I'll Be Seeing You
Last played on
Sunshine
Nancy Wilson
Sunshine
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05frqqt.jpglink
Sunshine
Last played on
Ode to Billie Joe
Nancy Wilson
Ode to Billie Joe
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05frqqt.jpglink
Ode to Billie Joe
If I Ever Lose This Heaven
Nancy Wilson
If I Ever Lose This Heaven
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05frqqt.jpglink
If I Ever Lose This Heaven
I'm in Love
Nancy Wilson
I'm in Love
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05frqqt.jpglink
I'm in Love
On Broadway
Nancy Wilson
On Broadway
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05frqqt.jpglink
On Broadway
Call Me
Nancy Wilson
Call Me
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05frqqt.jpglink
Call Me
Guess Who I Saw Today
Nancy Wilson
Guess Who I Saw Today
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05frqqt.jpglink
Guess Who I Saw Today
Last played on
Little Unhappy Boy
Curtis Lewis
Little Unhappy Boy
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05frqqt.jpglink
Little Unhappy Boy
Last played on
I've Never Been To Me
Nancy Wilson
I've Never Been To Me
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05frqqt.jpglink
I've Never Been To Me
Last played on
Teach Me Tonight
Nancy Wilson
Teach Me Tonight
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05frqqt.jpglink
Teach Me Tonight
Last played on
I'll Walk Alone
Nancy Wilson
I'll Walk Alone
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05frqqt.jpglink
I'll Walk Alone
Last played on
Call Me Irresponsible
Nancy Wilson
Call Me Irresponsible
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05frqqt.jpglink
Call Me Irresponsible
Last played on
I Left My Heart in San Francisco
Nancy Wilson
I Left My Heart in San Francisco
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05frqqt.jpglink
I Left My Heart in San Francisco
Last played on
Satin Doll
Nancy Wilson
Satin Doll
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05frqqt.jpglink
Satin Doll
Last played on
Never Will I Marry
Nancy Wilson
Never Will I Marry
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05frqqt.jpglink
Never Will I Marry
Last played on
In a Sentimental Mood
Nancy Wilson
In a Sentimental Mood
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05frqqt.jpglink
In a Sentimental Mood
Last played on
The Best Is Yet to Come
Nancy Wilson
The Best Is Yet to Come
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05frqqt.jpglink
The Best Is Yet to Come
Last played on
When Sunny Gets Blue
Nancy Wilson
When Sunny Gets Blue
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05frqqt.jpglink
When Sunny Gets Blue
Last played on
Playlists featuring Nancy Wilson
Nancy Wilson Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist