Ben Marwood
Ben Marwood Biography (Wikipedia)
Ben Marwood is a singer-songwriter from the English town of Reading. As part of the contemporary London folk scene, Marwood has performed alongside Frank Turner, Chris T-T and Emily Barker amongst others.
Ben Marwood Tracks
We Are No Longer 25 (live)
Safe Mode (live)
Bury Me In The Pantheon (live)
The Church Of No Commandments
London Summer
Singalong
I Will Breathe You In
They Will Float Your Body Out To Sea
Toil
Friendly Fires
