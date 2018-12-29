The MixturesFormed 1965. Disbanded 1976
The Mixtures
1965
The Mixtures Biography (Wikipedia)
The Mixtures were a rock band formed in Melbourne, Australia in 1965.
The Pushbike Song
The Mixtures
The Pushbike Song
