Keaton HensonBorn 24 March 1988
Keaton Henson
1988-03-24
Keaton Henson Biography (Wikipedia)
Keaton Henson (born 24 March 1988) is an English folk rock musician, visual artist, and poet. Henson has released six studio albums (one under the name 'Behaving'). He has also released a wordless graphic novel called "Gloaming", published by Pocko, which is "essentially a field guide to a spirit world beyond our reality", and a book of poetry called "Idiot Verse". Henson suffers from anxiety and as a result, rarely plays concerts.
Keaton Henson Tracks
In The Morning
Keaton Henson
In The Morning
In The Morning
About Sophie
Keaton Henson
About Sophie
About Sophie
Petrichor
Keaton Henson
Petrichor
Petrichor
Sick Lullaby (feat. Keaton Henson)
UNKLE
Sick Lullaby (feat. Keaton Henson)
Sick Lullaby (feat. Keaton Henson)
You Don't Know How Lucky You Are
Keaton Henson
You Don't Know How Lucky You Are
You Don't Know How Lucky You Are
Alright
Keaton Henson
Alright
Alright
No Witnesses
Keaton Henson
No Witnesses
No Witnesses
The Pugilist
Keaton Henson
The Pugilist
The Pugilist
Wait (feat. Keaton Henson & Mitski)
Ryan Hemsworth
Wait (feat. Keaton Henson & Mitski)
Wait (feat. Keaton Henson & Mitski)
Nests
Keaton Henson
Nests
Nests
Elevator Song
Keaton Henson
Elevator Song
Relentless Tragedy (Music from 'Young Men')
Keaton Henson
Relentless Tragedy (Music from 'Young Men')
Relentless Tragedy (Music from 'Young Men')
Performer
To Your Health
Keaton Henson
To Your Health
To Your Health
Young Men: Nightdance
Keaton Henson
Young Men: Nightdance
Young Men: Nightdance
Performer
You
Keaton Henson
You
You
Party Song
Keaton Henson
Party Song
Party Song
10am Gare Du Nord
Keaton Henson
10am Gare Du Nord
10am Gare Du Nord
Flesh and Bone
Keaton Henson
Flesh and Bone
Flesh and Bone
Don't Swim
Keaton Henson
Don't Swim
Don't Swim
Beekeeper
Keaton Henson
Beekeeper
Beekeeper
Sweetheart What Have You Done To Us
Keaton Henson
Sweetheart What Have You Done To Us
Sweetheart What Have You Done To Us
Kronos
Keaton Henson
Kronos
Kronos
Corpse Roads
Keaton Henson
Corpse Roads
Corpse Roads
Charon
Keaton Henson
Charon
Charon
Past BBC Events
Zane Lowe Sessions: Keaton Henson
BBC Maida Vale Studios, London
2012-11-21T02:19:07
21
Nov
2012
Zane Lowe Sessions: Keaton Henson
BBC Maida Vale Studios, London
