Keaton Henson (born 24 March 1988) is an English folk rock musician, visual artist, and poet. Henson has released six studio albums (one under the name 'Behaving'). He has also released a wordless graphic novel called "Gloaming", published by Pocko, which is "essentially a field guide to a spirit world beyond our reality", and a book of poetry called "Idiot Verse". Henson suffers from anxiety and as a result, rarely plays concerts.