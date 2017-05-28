Tara KempBorn 11 May 1964
Tara Kemp
Tara Kemp Biography (Wikipedia)
Tara Leslye Kemp (born May 11, 1964 in Livermore, California) is an American singer who was signed to the Giant Records label. She is best known for her two top ten 1991 singles "Hold You Tight" and "Piece of My Heart."
Tara Kemp Tracks
Hold You Tight
