Robert John Gorham (born 24 June 1973 in Portsmouth, Hampshire), known by the pseudonym Rob da Bank, is an English DJ and co-founder of music festivals Bestival, originally on the Isle of Wight and now moved to Lulworth, Dorset and Camp Bestival, also in Lulworth. He presented a show on BBC Radio 1 which focused on promoting new left field music. Examples of artists featured on his show include Tipper, Moloko and a host of unsigned acts.

Until September 2006, he and Chris Coco were the presenters of the Blue Room on Radio 1. He hosted the Radio One Music Show on Thursday nights, the content of which was more similar to the music played on his current show. Rob da Bank filled in for John Peel's show for several weeks following his death in 2004.

In 2009 he gave BBC Blast an exclusive look behind the scenes of his show. Until 2014, he hosted a Friday-night/Saturday-morning BBC Radio 1 show focused on left-field electronica.[citation needed]

He is also the owner of a number of business ventures under the name Sunday Best, which originated as a Sunday night event in a Battersea tea-room.