Wendy Moten
Wendy Moten Biography (Wikipedia)
Wendy Moten (born November 22, 1965, Memphis, Tennessee) is an American singer, best known for the single "Come In Out of the Rain", which was a No. 8 hit in the UK in February 1994.
Wendy Moten Tracks
Come in Out of the Rain
Wendy Moten
Come in Out of the Rain
Come in Out of the Rain
Come On In of the Rain
Wendy Moten
Come On In of the Rain
Come On In of the Rain
