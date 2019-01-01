Bunny LakeFormed 2004. Disbanded December 2012
Bunny Lake
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
2004
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/f5898a47-7446-4d88-a3ba-0162bba4b815
Bunny Lake Biography (Wikipedia)
Bunny Lake was an Austrian electropop band from Vienna, formed in 2004. The band's name was inspired by Austrian director Otto Preminger's film Bunny Lake Is Missing (1965).
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Bunny Lake Tracks
Sort by
Bunny Lake Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist