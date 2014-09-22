Adebisi Shank were a three-piece instrumental rock trio from Wexford, Ireland consisting of guitarist Larry Kaye, bass guitarist Vincent McCreith and drummer Michael Roe. The band was signed to Richter Collective in Ireland, before the record label closed in December 2012, Big Scary Monsters in the United Kingdom, Sargent House in the United States and Parabolica in Japan. Their name is a reference to the Oz character Simon Adebisi. Their style of music was described as "seriously upbeat math-rocky craziness". In September 2014, the band announced their breakup, with each member pursuing different paths. They released three studio albums and one extended play in their career.