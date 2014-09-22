Adebisi ShankFormed 2007
Adebisi Shank
2007
Adebisi Shank Biography
Adebisi Shank were a three-piece instrumental rock trio from Wexford, Ireland consisting of guitarist Larry Kaye, bass guitarist Vincent McCreith and drummer Michael Roe. The band was signed to Richter Collective in Ireland, before the record label closed in December 2012, Big Scary Monsters in the United Kingdom, Sargent House in the United States and Parabolica in Japan. Their name is a reference to the Oz character Simon Adebisi. Their style of music was described as "seriously upbeat math-rocky craziness". In September 2014, the band announced their breakup, with each member pursuing different paths. They released three studio albums and one extended play in their career.
Adebisi Shank Tracks
Big Unit
Adebisi Shank
Big Unit
Big Unit
World In Harmony
Adebisi Shank
World In Harmony
World In Harmony
Oyasumi
Adebisi Shank
Oyasumi
Oyasumi
International Dreamboat
Adebisi Shank
International Dreamboat
International Dreamboat
Ghenki Shank
Adebisi Shank
Ghenki Shank
Ghenki Shank
Logdrum
Adebisi Shank
Logdrum
Logdrum
You Me
Adebisi Shank
You Me
You Me
Dotr
Adebisi Shank
Dotr
Dotr
Walking In The Air
Adebisi Shank
Walking In The Air
Walking In The Air
