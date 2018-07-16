Patsy Seddon
Patsy Seddon is a Scottish harpist, violinist and traditional singer in Scots and Gaelic.
ORAN GAOIL A RINNEADH RI TAOBH LOCH LAOMAIN
Mary MacLean
ORAN GAOIL A RINNEADH RI TAOBH LOCH LAOMAIN
ORAN GAOIL A RINNEADH RI TAOBH LOCH LAOMAIN
Rose of Summerlee
Patsy Seddon
Rose of Summerlee
Rose of Summerlee
