My Mine Biography
My Mine is an Italo disco trio which formed in Terni, Italy in 1983.
The band was produced by Mauro Malavasi and recorded in Bologna in Fonoprint Studios. My Mine’s first single, “Hypnotic Tango”, became an international hit across Europe, reaching number one in Spain and number three in Germany.[citation needed]
In 1986, the band broke up, but was reformed in 2016 by Carlo Malatesta and Danilo Rosati together with new singer Ilaria Melis, releasing the new single “Like a Fool”.
Hypnotic Tango (Hypnotic Mix)
Hypnotic Tango (Instrumental)
Hypnotic Tango
Hypnotic Tango (Serge Santiago Edit)
