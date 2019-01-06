The Kingsmen1960s Beat / garage rock band from Oregon, recorded "Louie Louie". Formed 1959
The Kingsmen
1959
The Kingsmen Biography (Wikipedia)
The Kingsmen are a 1960s beat/garage rock band from Portland, Oregon, United States. They are best known for their 1963 recording of Richard Berry's "Louie Louie", which held the No. 2 spot on the Billboard charts for six weeks. The single has become an enduring classic.
