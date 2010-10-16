InMe are an English alternative metal band from Brentwood, Essex, formed in 1996.

Inme has released six studio albums, two EPs, one "bootleg" album, one best-of compilation, one live album, one live EP and an acoustic album. A DVD of the band's Overgrown Eden show at the Highbury Garage on 18 November 2010 was released via pledgemusic as a part of the band's campaign for their fifth album The Pride. The band has had eight singles appear on the UK Top 100 Singles Chart.