King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard is an Australian psychedelic rock band formed in 2010 in Melbourne, Victoria. The band consists of Stu Mackenzie (vocals, guitar, keyboards, flute), Ambrose Kenny-Smith (vocals, harmonica, keyboards), Cook Craig (guitar, vocals), Joey Walker (guitar, vocals), Lucas Skinner (bass), Michael Cavanagh (drums, percussion), and Eric Moore (drums, percussion, management). They are known for their prolific recording output, having released 13 studio albums since their formation, as well as their energetic live performances.

The release of their first two albums, 12 Bar Bruise (2012) and Eyes Like the Sky (2013) primarily blended surf music, garage rock and psychedelic rock into the band's sound. They were also the debut releases of the band's independent record label, Flightless, founded by Moore in 2012. Their third to eighth albums—Float Along - Fill Your Lungs (2013), Oddments, I'm in Your Mind Fuzz (2014), Quarters!, Paper Mâché Dream Balloon (2015) and Nonagon Infinity (2016)—expanded their sound, including elements of film music, progressive rock, folk, jazz, soul and heavy metal.