Dennis BrainBorn 17 May 1921. Died 1 September 1957
Dennis Brain
1921-05-17
Dennis Brain Biography (Wikipedia)
Dennis Brain (17 May 1921 – 1 September 1957) was a British virtuoso horn player who was largely credited for popularizing the horn as a solo classical instrument with the post-war British public. With the collaboration of Herbert von Karajan and the Philharmonia Orchestra, he produced what many still consider to be the definitive recordings of Mozart's horn concerti.
Dennis Brain Tracks
Serenade for Tenor, Horn & Strings - V.Dirge
Benjamin Britten
Serenade for tenor, horn and strings, Op. 31 - Prologue
Benjamin Britten
Horn Concerto No. 2 in E flat major AV132
Richard Strauss
Serenade for Tenor, Horn & Strings, Op. 31 (Prologue)
Benjamin Britten
Villanelle
Dennis Brain
Sextet in E flat major Op.81b for 2 horns and string quartet
Ludwig van Beethoven
Nocturne (Serenade for Tenor, Horn and Strings)
Benjamin Britten
Orchestra
Serenade For Tenor, Horn & Strings, Op. 31
Benjamin Britten
Pastoral from Serenade for tenor, horn and strings
Benjamin Britten
Vilanelle for horn and piano
Paul Dukas
Horn Concerto No, 1 in E flat, Op. 1
Richard Strauss
Le Basque
Marin Marais
A Midsummer Night's Dream, Op.61 - No.7 Nocturne
Felix Mendelssohn
Nocturne from Serenade for Tenor, Horn and Strings, op. 31
Peter Pears
Horn Concerto No 2 in E flat major, K 417
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Villanelle
Paul Dukas
Nocturne (Serenade for Tenor, Horn and Strings)
Benjamin Britten
Sonnet from Serenade for Tenor Horn & Strings
Benjamin Britten
Horn Concerto No.1 in D major K.412 (1st movement: Allegro)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Serenade for Tenor, Horn and Strings (Dirge; Hymn; Sonnett; Epilogue)
Benjamin Britten
Horn Concerto No. 4 in E-flat major - 3rd movement
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Concerto no. 1 in D major K.412 for horn and orchestra
Dennis Brain
Allegro from Horn Concerto NO 3 in E flat major K 447 (feat. Dennis Brain)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Horn Concerto No 4 in E flat major, K 495 (3rd mvt) (feat. Philharmonia Orchestra & Herbert von Karajan)
Dennis Brain
Epilogue from Serenade Op.31 for tenor, horn and string orchestra
Dennis Brain
Playlists featuring Dennis Brain
Past BBC Events
Proms 1955: Prom 40
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1955: Prom 06
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1953: Prom 05
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1952: Prom 38
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1952: Prom 26
Royal Albert Hall
Dennis Brain Links
