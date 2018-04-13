Children of Bodom is a Finnish extreme metal band from Espoo. Formed in 1993 as Inearthed, the group consists of Alexi Laiho (Lead vocals, lead guitar), Janne Wirman (keyboards), Henkka T. Blacksmith (bass), Jaska Raatikainen (drums) and Daniel Freyberg (rhythm guitar). They have released nine studio albums, two live albums, two EPs, two compilation albums and one DVD.

The band's third studio album, Follow the Reaper, was their first album to receive a Gold certification in Finland, and subsequent studio albums have acquired the same status. Three consecutive albums debuted at number one on the Finnish album charts, and have also seen chart positions on the United States Billboard 200.

The band has incorporated many different musical styles, leading critics and fans to label their work as melodic death metal, power metal. and thrash metal. They are one of Finland's best selling artists of all time with more than 250,000 records sold there alone.