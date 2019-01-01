When
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/f57da839-41dc-4c3e-bb51-fcaf11e8549a
When Biography (Wikipedia)
When is the musical project of Norwegian artist Lars Pedersen.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
When Tracks
Sort by
When Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist