Jay FergusonCalifornian Rock & Roll artist, member of Spirit & Jo Jo Gunne. Born 10 May 1947
Jay Ferguson
1947-05-10
Jay Ferguson Biography (Wikipedia)
John Arden "Jay" Ferguson (born May 10, 1947) is an American rock/pop musician, known for his work with Spirit and Jo Jo Gunne, and his 1978 solo hit "Thunder Island". His later career has been as a composer of music for television programs and films.
Jay Ferguson Tracks
THUNDER ISLAND
Jay Ferguson
THUNDER ISLAND
THUNDER ISLAND
All Alone In The End Zone
Jay Ferguson
All Alone In The End Zone
All Alone In The End Zone
