Full Flava are Rob Derbyshire and Paul Solomon, a Birmingham production team assisted by backing singer Tee, that specialize in producing R&B and soul records for many established artists such as Chantay Savage, Beverlei Brown, Ruby Turner, Carleen Anderson, Hazel Fernandes, Alison Limerick, CeCe Peniston, and Donna Gardier.

