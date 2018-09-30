Full Flava
Full Flava Biography (Wikipedia)
Full Flava are Rob Derbyshire and Paul Solomon, a Birmingham production team assisted by backing singer Tee, that specialize in producing R&B and soul records for many established artists such as Chantay Savage, Beverlei Brown, Ruby Turner, Carleen Anderson, Hazel Fernandes, Alison Limerick, CeCe Peniston, and Donna Gardier.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Full Flava Tracks
You Make It Heaven
Too Much, Too Late
Bet You Wouldnt Hurt Me
Betcha Wouldn't Hurt Me
Tonight
Glow Of Love
The Glow Of Love
Last Time
