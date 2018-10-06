Dee Dee SharpBorn 9 September 1945
Dee Dee Sharp
1945-09-09
Dee Dee Sharp Biography (Wikipedia)
Dee Dee Sharp (born Dione LaRue, September 9, 1945, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, United States) is an American R&B singer, who began her career recording as a backing vocalist in 1961.
Dee Dee Sharp Tracks
Comin' Home Baby
Standing In The Need Of Love
Mashed Potato Time
What Kind Of Lady
Slow Twistin'
Deep Dark Secret
Do The Bird
Let The Sunshine In
I'm Not in Love
Reet Petite
Happy Bout the Whole Thing
I Really Love You
I Love You Anyway
Gamble easy Money
