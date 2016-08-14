David HudsonBorn 10 March 1962
David Hudson
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1962-03-10
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/f57585d3-5356-4e8d-85cc-5f2a14a0cba2
David Hudson Biography (Wikipedia)
David Charles Hudson (ca. 1962) is an Australian Aboriginal musician, entertainer and artist. Hudson is a multi-instrumentalist and was taught to play traditional didgeridoo from an early age. He also plays guitar, kit drums, percussion. He plays traditional music, as well as more ambient music, country-folk, rock, and new age.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
David Hudson Tracks
Sort by
When I'm Loving You
David Hudson
When I'm Loving You
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
When I'm Loving You
Last played on
David Hudson Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist