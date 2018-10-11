Kenny Clare (8 June 1929 - 11 January 1985) was an English jazz drummer. He should not be confused with Kenny Clarke, in whose band he played.

Born in Leytonstone, London, Clare played with Oscar Rabin on English radio in his early 20s. Following this, he played with Jack Parnell and then with Johnny Dankworth for an extended period in the 1950s and early 1960s. In the latter decade he played with Ted Heath and Ronnie Stephenson, and played in the studios as a member of Sounds Orchestral. He played drums for the Kenny Clarke-Francy Boland Big Band in 1963-66 when Clarke was unavailable. But from 1967 through 1971 (when the band folded) Clare was a regular paired with Clarke in what became a two-drummer band for performances, concerts, and at least 15 recordings issued by several labels. He also accompanied singers including Ella Fitzgerald, Tony Bennett, and Cleo Laine. On 5 December 1971, he did a concert at Queen Elizabeth Hall with fellow drummers Buddy Rich and Louie Bellson.