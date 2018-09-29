Fred HerschBorn 21 October 1955
Fred Hersch
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1955-10-21
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/f573100a-b05b-4286-83f0-5620adf73695
Fred Hersch Biography (Wikipedia)
Fred Hersch (born October 21, 1955) is an American jazz pianist and educator. He has performed solo and led his own groups, including the Pocket Orchestra consisting of piano, trumpet, voice, and percussion. He was the first person to play weeklong engagements as a solo pianist at the Village Vanguard in New York City. He has recorded more than 70 of his jazz compositions. Hersch has been nominated for several Grammy Awards, and, as of December 2014, had been on the Jazz Studies faculty of the New England Conservatory since 1980 (with breaks).
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Fred Hersch Tracks
Sort by
And So it Goes
Fred Hersch
And So it Goes
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
And So it Goes
Last played on
Black Nile
Fred Hersch
Black Nile
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Black Nile
Last played on
Lee's Dream
Fred Hersch
Lee's Dream
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Lee's Dream
Last played on
We See
Fred Hersch
We See
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
We See
Last played on
Eronel
Fred Hersch
Eronel
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Eronel
Through The Forest
Fred Hersch
Through The Forest
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Through The Forest
Plainsong
Fred Hersch
Plainsong
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Plainsong
Stars
Fred Hersch
Stars
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br47z.jpglink
Stars
Last played on
The Optimum Thing
Fred Hersch
The Optimum Thing
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Optimum Thing
For No One
Fred Hersch
For No One
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
For No One
Floating/Lonely Woman/Nardis
Fred Hersch
Floating/Lonely Woman/Nardis
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Floating/Lonely Woman/Nardis
Dream Of Monk
Fred Hersch
Dream Of Monk
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Dream Of Monk
Havana
Fred Hersch
Havana
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Havana
Endless stars
Fred Hersch
Endless stars
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Endless stars
Ensemble
Last played on
Jackalope (Live At The Village Vanguard)
Fred Hersch
Jackalope (Live At The Village Vanguard)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
In Walked Bud
Fred Hersch
In Walked Bud
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
In Walked Bud
Last played on
In The Wee Small Hours Of The Morning
Fred Hersch
In The Wee Small Hours Of The Morning
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
In The Wee Small Hours Of The Morning
Last played on
Down Home
Fred Hersch
Down Home
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Down Home
Lee's Dream
Fred Hersch
Lee's Dream
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Lee's Dream
Work
Fred Hersch
Work
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Work
Echoes
Fred Hersch
Echoes
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Echoes
Past BBC Events
Proms 1996: Prom 08 - Dawn at Dusk
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/enwj5v
Royal Albert Hall
1996-07-25T02:19:46
25
Jul
1996
Proms 1996: Prom 08 - Dawn at Dusk
Royal Albert Hall
Fred Hersch Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist