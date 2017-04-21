London Gay Men's ChorusFormed 1991
London Gay Men's Chorus
1991
London Gay Men's Chorus Biography (Wikipedia)
London Gay Men's Chorus is a gay choir that was founded in 1991 by a group of nine gay men. The group now has around 190 singing members and over 230 members in total.
London Gay Men's Chorus Tracks
Frostiana (Seven Country Songs) - Stopping by Woods on a Snowy Evening
Randall Thompson
Frostiana (Seven Country Songs) - Stopping by Woods on a Snowy Evening
Frostiana (Seven Country Songs) - Stopping by Woods on a Snowy Evening
Conductor
Bridge Over Troubled Water
London Gay Men's Chorus
Bridge Over Troubled Water
Bridge Over Troubled Water
