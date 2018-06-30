Thee HeadcoateesFormed 1991. Disbanded 1999
Thee Headcoatees
1991
Thee Headcoatees Biography (Wikipedia)
Thee Headcoatees was an all-female garage band formed in Chatham, Kent, England in 1991. They were part of the Medway scene. The members were Holly Golightly, Kyra LaRubia, Ludella Black and "Bongo" Debbie Green.
Thee Headcoatees Tracks
Billy B. Childish
Thee Headcoatees
Billy B. Childish
Billy B. Childish
Ca Plane Pour Moi
Thee Headcoatees
Ca Plane Pour Moi
Ca Plane Pour Moi
Teenage Kicks
Thee Headcoatees
Teenage Kicks
Teenage Kicks
Santa Claus
Thee Headcoatees
Santa Claus
Santa Claus
Have Love Will Travel
Thee Headcoatees
Have Love Will Travel
Have Love Will Travel
Davy Crockett
Thee Headcoatees
Davy Crockett
Davy Crockett
Wild Man
Thee Headcoatees
Wild Man
Wild Man
