Diamanda GalásBorn 29 August 1955
Diamanda Galás
1955-08-29
Diamanda Galás Biography (Wikipedia)
Diamanda Galás (born August 29, 1955) is a Greek-American dramatic soprano, composer, pianist, organist, performance artist, and painter. She has received international recognition for creating highly original and thought provoking political performance works.
Galás has been described as "capable of the most unnerving vocal terror". Her works largely concentrate on the topics of AIDS, mental illness, despair, injustice, condemnation, and loss of dignity. She has worked with many avant-garde composers, including Iannis Xenakis, Vinko Globokar and John Zorn, and also collaborated with jazz musician Bobby Bradford, and John Paul Jones, former bassist of Led Zeppelin.
Diamanda Galás Tracks
Ain't No Grave Can Hold My Body Down
Diamanda Galás
Ain't No Grave Can Hold My Body Down
Ain't No Grave Can Hold My Body Down
The Thrill Is Gone
Lew Brown
The Thrill Is Gone
The Thrill Is Gone
I Put A Spell On You
Diamanda Galás
I Put A Spell On You
I Put A Spell On You
Wild Women with Steak Knives
Diamanda Galás
Wild Women with Steak Knives
Wild Women with Steak Knives
Angels
Diamanda Galás
Angels
Angels
Hee Shock Die
Diamanda Galás
Hee Shock Die
Hee Shock Die
Let My People Go
Diamanda Galás
Let My People Go
Let My People Go
My World Is Empty Without You
Diamanda Galás
My World Is Empty Without You
My World Is Empty Without You
Shriek Poem
Diamanda Galás
Shriek Poem
Shriek Poem
The Thrill Is Gone
Diamanda Galás
The Thrill Is Gone
The Thrill Is Gone
I'm gonna live the life
Diamanda Galás
I'm gonna live the life
I'm gonna live the life
Todesfuge
Diamanda Galás
Todesfuge
Todesfuge
Gloomy Sunday
Diamanda Galás
Gloomy Sunday
Gloomy Sunday
25 Minutes to go
Diamanda Galás
25 Minutes to go
25 Minutes to go
See That My Grave Is Kept Clean
Diamanda Galás
See That My Grave Is Kept Clean
