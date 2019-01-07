Mellt
Mellt Performances & Interviews
- Mellt - BBC Maida Vale Studios - 'Be a Man'https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03flykd.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03flykd.jpg2016-01-18T13:39:00.000ZSession recording from the legendary studios. Recordiadau sesiwn o stiwdios hanesyddol.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03fvbjs
Mellt - BBC Maida Vale Studios - 'Be a Man'
- Mellt - Cysgod Cyfarwydd @ X Music Festival Cardiffhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02wlh7c.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02wlh7c.jpg2015-07-08T16:31:00.000ZMellt bring their Horizons Stage X Music Festival set to a close with 'Cysgod Cyfarwydd'https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p02wlhd2
Mellt - Cysgod Cyfarwydd @ X Music Festival Cardiff
- Mellt - Help Yourself (Tom Jones Cover)https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02qsjp1.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02qsjp1.jpg2015-06-04T10:49:00.000ZMellt share a special version of their Sir Tom favourite for his 75th birthdayhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p02swrrj
Mellt - Help Yourself (Tom Jones Cover)
Mellt Tracks
Rebel
Mellt
Planhigion Gwyllt
Mellt
Sai'n Becso
Mellt
Ceg Y Blaidd
Mellt
Gwên Werth Mwy na Bwled
Mellt
Gwefusau Coch
Mellt
Cysgod Cyfarwydd
Mellt
Haf Olaf (feat. Garmon)
Mellt
Bibopalwla'r Delyn Aur (Gorwelion)
Mellt
Upcoming Events
11
Jan
2019
Mellt, Candelas and Wigwam (UK)
Tap House 72, Swansea, UK
Past BBC Events
BBC Music Presents The Biggest Weekend
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/efj3v2/acts/arj64f
Swansea, Singleton Park
2018-05-26T02:29:43
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p068bg3k.jpg
26
May
2018
BBC Music Presents The Biggest Weekend
Swansea, Singleton Park
Horizons: GD/SD: Dydd Gwyl Dewi | St David's Day
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ejmxp6/acts/ah5vwh
2018-03-01T02:29:43
1
Mar
2018
Horizons: GD/SD: Dydd Gwyl Dewi | St David's Day
Horizons: Truck 2016
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e9rrzc
Truck Festival, Oxon
2016-07-15T02:29:43
15
Jul
2016
Horizons: Truck 2016
12:00
Truck Festival, Oxon
Horizons: Welsh Music Showcase at The Lexington
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e46c8g
The Lexington, London
2015-12-07T02:29:43
7
Dec
2015
Horizons: Welsh Music Showcase at The Lexington
The Lexington, London
Horizons: Sŵn Festival
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/er6c8g
Sŵn Festival
2015-11-07T02:29:43
7
Nov
2015
Horizons: Sŵn Festival
Sŵn Festival
