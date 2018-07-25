Chicago Children’s ChoirFormed 1956
Chicago Children's Choir
1956
Chicago Children's Choir is a non-profit organization. Founded in 1956 at First Unitarian Church of Chicago during the height of the Civil Rights Movement, the Chicago Children's Choir serves over 4,800 singers annually.
Toyi Toyi
All We Got (feat. Kanye West & Chicago Children's Choir) - Chance the Rapper
All We Got (feat. Kanye West)
Fuoco di gioia (Otello)
