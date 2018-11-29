Twisted WheelFormed 2006
Twisted Wheel
2006
Twisted Wheel Biography (Wikipedia)
Twisted Wheel are an indie rock band from Saddleworth, Greater Manchester, England.
Twisted Wheel Tracks
Jonny Guitar
We Are Us
Strife
You Stole The Sun
Ride (chosen by Jonny Brown of Twisted Wheel)
UK Blues
Do It Again
Ride
She’s A Weapon [Explicit]
Bad Candy
Oh What Have You Done?
Bouncing Bomb
Lucy The Castle
You Stole The Sun <clean edit>
She’s A Weapon
Past BBC Events
Reading + Leeds: 2014
Reading + Leeds: 2013
Twisted Wheel Links
