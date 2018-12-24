Mahmoud Guinia (Arabic: محمود ﯕينيا‎, and rarely ﯕنيا or کانية[pronunciation?]; also spelled Gania, Guinea or Khania; 1951 – 2 August 2015) was a Moroccan Gnawa musician, singer and guembri player, who was traditionally regarded as a Maâllem (معلم محمود ﯕينيا), i.e. master.

He recorded for both domestic and foreign labels, and collaborated with numerous western musicians.