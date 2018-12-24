Mahmoud GuiniaBorn 1951. Died 2 August 2015
Mahmoud Guinia
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1951
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/f55cc026-59e9-4bbd-80ce-4dd951c840bb
Mahmoud Guinia Biography (Wikipedia)
Mahmoud Guinia (Arabic: محمود ﯕينيا, and rarely ﯕنيا or کانية[pronunciation?]; also spelled Gania, Guinea or Khania; 1951 – 2 August 2015) was a Moroccan Gnawa musician, singer and guembri player, who was traditionally regarded as a Maâllem (معلم محمود ﯕينيا), i.e. master.
He recorded for both domestic and foreign labels, and collaborated with numerous western musicians.
Mahmoud Guinia Tracks
Dayem Allah
Mahmoud Guinia
Dayem Allah
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Dayem Allah
Last played on
Peace In Essaouira (For Sonny Sharrock) (feat. Pharoah Sanders)
Mahmoud Guinia
Peace In Essaouira (For Sonny Sharrock) (feat. Pharoah Sanders)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Peace In Essaouira (For Sonny Sharrock) (feat. Pharoah Sanders)
Last played on
La Allah Dayim Moulenah (feat. Pharoah Sanders)
Mahmoud Guinia
La Allah Dayim Moulenah (feat. Pharoah Sanders)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
La Allah Dayim Moulenah (feat. Pharoah Sanders)
Last played on
Bania
Mahmoud Guinia
Bania
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05kr54v.jpglink
Bania
Last played on
Mimoun Marhaba
Mahmoud Guinia
Mimoun Marhaba
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03l2ds5.jpglink
Mimoun Marhaba
Last played on
