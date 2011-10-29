Larry Tee (born October 12, 1959) is a Berlin-based DJ, club promoter, and music producer who coined the musical genre term electroclash, and helped launch the careers of such artists as RuPaul, Scissor Sisters, Fischerspooner, Peaches, W.I.T., and Avenue D, and has written songs for and collaborated with Afrojack, Shontelle, Princess Superstar, Santigold, RuPaul, Sean Garrett, Steve Aoki, and Amanda Lepore. In January 2014 he launched his clothing line TZUJI at London Fashion Week. TZUJI has since been worn by popular stars like Jimmy Fallon on the Tonight Show, Rihanna, Missy Elliott, Sean Kingston, and sold in top stores like The Dover Street Market in New York and VFILES as well as in Los Angeles, London, Berlin, Melbourne, and many more.[citation needed]

New York Press credited Tee as "a hipster before there were hipsters, a club kid before Michael Alig dismembered one, and a man who made Williamsburg cool again. The New York Times cites Larry's club in Williamsburg as one of the reasons Williamsburg "got its groove back." New York magazine celebrated Tee's role in making RuPaul a star in the 1990s.