Kronos Quartet
Formed 1973
Kronos Quartet
1973
Kronos Quartet Biography (Wikipedia)
The Kronos Quartet is an American string quartet based in San Francisco. They have been in existence with a rotating membership of musicians for over forty years. The quartet covers a very broad range of musical genres, including contemporary classical music. More than 900 works have been written for them.
Kronos Quartet Tracks
On the way of the cross (1st mvt)
Justinian Tamusuza
On the way of the cross (1st mvt)
On the way of the cross (1st mvt)
Lux Aeterna (Requiem for a Dream OST)
Clint Mansell
Lux Aeterna (Requiem for a Dream OST)
Lux Aeterna (Requiem for a Dream OST)
Well You Needn't
Thelonious Monk
Well You Needn't
Well You Needn't
String Quartet No. 3 (Mishima); mvt. I: 1957-Award Montage
Philip Glass
String Quartet No. 3 (Mishima); mvt. I: 1957-Award Montage
String Quartet No. 3 (Mishima); mvt. I: 1957-Award Montage
Ramblin' Boy
Träd
Ramblin' Boy
Ramblin' Boy
Together We Will Live Forever
Clint Mansell
Together We Will Live Forever
Together We Will Live Forever
Ramblin' Boy
Kronos Quartet
Ramblin' Boy
Ramblin' Boy
Clouded Yellow
Michael Gordon
Clouded Yellow
Clouded Yellow
SPEM IN ALIUM
Thomas Tallis
SPEM IN ALIUM
SPEM IN ALIUM
Tilliboyo [Sunset] for string quartet and kora
Foday Musa Suso
Tilliboyo [Sunset] for string quartet and kora
Tilliboyo [Sunset] for string quartet and kora
Rhythm-a-ning
Thelonious Monk
Rhythm-a-ning
Rhythm-a-ning
The Butcher's Boy
Trad.
The Butcher's Boy
The Butcher's Boy
O virtus sapientie
Hildegard von Bingen
O virtus sapientie
O virtus sapientie
String Quartet No 5
Kronos Quartet
String Quartet No 5
String Quartet No 5
The Butcher's Boy (feat. Natalie Merchant)
Kronos Quartet
The Butcher's Boy (feat. Natalie Merchant)
The Butcher's Boy (feat. Natalie Merchant)
'Round Midnight
Kronos Quartet
'Round Midnight
'Round Midnight
Am Buachaillin Ban
Kronos Quartet
Am Buachaillin Ban
Am Buachaillin Ban
Fratres (version for string quartet)
Arvo Pärt
Fratres (version for string quartet)
Fratres (version for string quartet)
Wa Habbi (Beloved)
Kronos Quartet
Wa Habbi (Beloved)
Wa Habbi (Beloved)
Purple Haze
Kronos Quartet
Purple Haze
Purple Haze
Lachrimae Pavan
John Dowland
Lachrimae Pavan
Lachrimae Pavan
And He Remembered Noah
Kronos Quartet
And He Remembered Noah
And He Remembered Noah
Another Long Evening
Laurie Anderson
Another Long Evening
Another Long Evening
Kanimba
Trio Da Kali
Kanimba
Kanimba
God Shall Wipe All Tears Away (radio edit)
Trio Da Kali
God Shall Wipe All Tears Away (radio edit)
God Shall Wipe All Tears Away (radio edit)
Gongs and Bells Sing
Laurie Anderson
Gongs and Bells Sing
Gongs and Bells Sing
String Quartet No 5 (3rd mvt)
Philip Glass
String Quartet No 5 (3rd mvt)
String Quartet No 5 (3rd mvt)
String Quartet No. 3 (Mishima); mvt. IV: 1962-Body Building
Philip Glass
String Quartet No. 3 (Mishima); mvt. IV: 1962-Body Building
String Quartet No. 3 (Mishima); mvt. IV: 1962-Body Building
Dawn Of The World
Laurie Anderson
Dawn Of The World
Dawn Of The World
We Learn To Speak Yet Another Language
Laurie Anderson
We Learn To Speak Yet Another Language
We Learn To Speak Yet Another Language
Black Angels - God Music
George Crumb
Black Angels - God Music
Black Angels - God Music
Different Trains (America, Before the War)
Steve Reich
Different Trains (America, Before the War)
Different Trains (America, Before the War)
God Shall Wipe All Tears Away
Trio Da Kali
God Shall Wipe All Tears Away
God Shall Wipe All Tears Away
Lullaby
Rhiannon Giddens
Lullaby
Lullaby
Everything Is Floating
Laurie Anderson
Everything Is Floating
Everything Is Floating
The Journey of the Horizontal People
Raven Chacon
The Journey of the Horizontal People
The Journey of the Horizontal People
String Quartet No 4
Sofia Gubaidulina
String Quartet No 4
String Quartet No 4
Ladilikan
Anonymous, Kronos Quartet & Trio Da Kali
Ladilikan
Ladilikan
Composer
The Water Rises
Laurie Anderson
The Water Rises
The Water Rises
Dreams
Laurie Anderson
Dreams
Dreams
Upcoming Events
11
Jul
2019
Kronos Quartet
Barbican Centre, London, UK
Past BBC Events
Proms 2012: Prom 14: Kronos Quartet
Royal Albert Hall
2012-07-24T02:25:33
24
Jul
2012
Proms 2012: Prom 14: Kronos Quartet
Royal Albert Hall
Kronos Quartet Links
