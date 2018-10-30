Martin Ditcham
Martin Ditcham is an English drummer, percussionist and songwriter. Ditcham is a prolific session musician, working with artists such as Status Quo, Elton John, The Rolling Stones, Roger Daltrey, Sade, Mary Black, Nik Kershaw, Chris Rea, Tina Turner, Talk Talk and Everything but the Girl. He resides in London, which is also his hometown.
