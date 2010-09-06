Daniel Lioneye is a Finnish alternative metal band, formed by members of the band HIM. Originally consisting of guitarist and vocalist Mikko "Linde" Lindström, bassist Mikko "Mige" Paananen, and drummer Ville Valo, the group released their debut album The King of Rock 'n Roll in 2001, the title-track of which was later used as the theme to Bam Margera's Viva La Bam TV series.

In 2010, the newly reformed Daniel Lioneye, now with Black Vomit Bolton on drums and HIM's Janne "Burton" Puurtinen on keyboards, recorded and released the album Vol. II. In 2011, the band toured the United States, with Mige once again on bass, Seppo Tarvainen on drums and Manu Patel on backing vocals. On December 30, 2014, the original line-up of Daniel Lioneye reunited at HIM's annual Helldone Festival. On August 19, 2016, Daniel Lioneye, with Lindström, Mige, Burton, and Tarvainen, released their third album Vol. III.