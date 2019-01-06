Karriem RigginsBorn 25 August 1975
Karriem Riggins
1975-08-25
Karriem Riggins Biography (Wikipedia)
Karriem Riggins is an American jazz drummer, hip hop producer, DJ and rapper.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
