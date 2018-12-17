Konstantin Dmitriyevich Balmont (Russian: Константи́н Дми́триевич Бальмо́нт,; 15 June [O.S. 3 June] 1867 – 23 December 1942) was a Russian symbolist poet and translator. He was one of the major figures of the Silver Age of Russian Poetry.

Balmont's early education came from his mother who knew several foreign languages, was enthusiastic about literature and theater, and exerted a strong influence on her son. He then attended two gymnasiums, was expelled from the first for political activities, and graduated from the second. He studied law at Moscow State University, but was quickly expelled for taking part in student unrest. He tried again at the Demidov Law College, but dropped out in 1890.

In February 1889 he married Larisa Mikhailovna Garelina; unhappy in marriage, on 13 March 1890 Balmont attempted suicide by jumping from a third-story window, leaving him with a limp and an injured writing hand for the rest of his life. He was involved in two other common-law marriages and attempted suicide a second time later in life.